UK hits jab target for over-50s as country eases restrictions

LONDON • Britain has hit a target to offer a coronavirus vaccine first dose to all residents over the age of 50 by the middle of this month, as England's lockdown-weary population toasted a significant easing of restrictions with pints and much-needed haircuts.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain had passed "another hugely significant milestone" after confirming a jab had been offered to all over-50s, the clinically vulnerable and health and social care workers ahead of a self-imposed April 15 deadline.

"That means more than 32 million people have been given the precious protection vaccines provide against Covid-19," he said in a statement on Monday, adding that efforts would now focus on delivering second doses and offering all adults an initial shot by August.

Britain has slowed the pace of first doses to ensure people in high-priority groups receive a second dose despite lower supplies of vaccines this month than last month.

In a boost to supplies for first doses, the roll-out of Moderna's shot in England began yesterday, after first doses were given in Wales last week.

Mr Johnson had earlier hailed the latest lifting of rules as "a major step forward in our road map to freedom", after pubs were allowed to reopen to serve drinkers outdoors, and non-essential retailers and hairdressers restarted.

Some pubs, many shuttered for large chunks of the past year, opened on the stroke of midnight, while others opened just in time for breakfast on Monday.

"I work the night shifts in the hospital," said Dr Richard Newman, 32, from the Royal London Hospital, as he waited with friends outside The Half Moon pub in east London at 9am local time on Monday.

"Hopefully, it's the end of lockdown, but who knows? What does it represent? Hopefully a nice summer. It should be fun, bringing back a bit of life to London."

In London's Oxford Street, some shoppers braved the chilly temperatures to start queueing at 5.30am on Monday, two hours before the first non-essential shops such as fast-fashion chain Primark opened.

The nations of the United Kingdom all have different strategies for leaving lockdown, and Monday's pub reopenings applied only to England, while non-essential shops also reopened in Wales.

HOPING FOR THE BEST Hopefully, it's the end of lockdown, but who knows? What does it represent? Hopefully a nice summer. It should be fun, bringing back a bit of life to London. DR RICHARD NEWMAN, who was with friends outside a pub in east London.

Government ministers, scientists and health officials are warning against complacency, despite the successful vaccine drive that is seen as the main way to prevent more serious cases of Covid-19 that require hospital treatment.

In London, the authorities are boosting testing in the southern districts of Wandsworth and Lambeth after detecting at least 44 confirmed cases of the highly transmissible Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa.

Although Britain recorded 3,568 new infections on Monday, compared with a peak of 67,928 in early January, it has seen more than 4.3 million cases since the pandemic began and over 127,000 deaths - one of the worst tolls in the world.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS