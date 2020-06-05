UK halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in Covid-19 patients after no benefit found

Initial results had showed no evidence of benefit.
Initial results had showed no evidence of benefit.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
22 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - British scientists halted a large trial on Monday (June 1) that had been exploring the use of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in patients with the pandemic disease Covid-19 after initial results showed no evidence of benefit.

"We reviewed the data and concluded there is no evidence of a beneficial effect of hydroxychloroquine in patients hospitalised with Covid, and decided to stop enrolling patients to the hydroxychloroquine arm with immediate effect," said Dr Martin Landray, an Oxford University professor who is co-leading the so-called Recovery trial.

"This is not a treatment (for Covid-19)," he added.

 
 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content