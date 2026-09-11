UK Green leader confirmed as candidate for parliament seat vacated by Starmer

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON, Sept 11 - The leader of Britain's left-wing Green Party Zack Polanski was on Friday confirmed as the party's candidate for a seat in parliament vacated by former Labour prime minister Keir Starmer.

Polanski will be the Green candidate for Holborn and St Pancras, a left-leaning constituency which Starmer held comfortably in 2024 though with a much-reduced vote share, in a by-election due to take place on October 8.

In the election two years ago, an independent candidate who campaigned primarily on opposition to Israel's war in Gaza took nearly 19% of the vote in that constituency, though that candidate has ruled himself out this time round. The Green Party candidate received over 10% in 2024.

Polanski told Green Party supporters on Friday: "Greens might be the underdog in this election, but we have the momentum and we can win."

Earlier this week the Labour Party selected the leader of the local council, Sagal Abdi-Wali, as their candidate for the by-election. REUTERS