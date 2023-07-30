UK govt has ‘completely inadequate response’ to China’s spying activities, says parliamentary body

LONDON - The British government was accused by one of its country’s parliamentary committees of adopting a “completely inadequate response” to China’s “increasingly sophisticated spying activities”, which allegedly target Britain and its interests.

A report issued in July by the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), whose membership is drawn from both Houses of the British Parliament, concluded that Britain had “no strategy on China, let alone an effective one” and that it was “singularly failing to deploy a ‘whole-of-government’ approach” to the problem of China “prolifically and aggressively” seeking to interfere in British domestic and security policies.