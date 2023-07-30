UK govt has ‘completely inadequate response’ to China’s spying activities, says parliamentary body

Britain has resisted US pressure to restrict commercial activities of communications giant Huawei and is including state-owned China General Nuclear as a partner in construction of a new nuclear power plant. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Updated
56 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - The British government was accused by one of its country’s parliamentary committees of adopting a “completely inadequate response” to China’s “increasingly sophisticated spying activities”, which allegedly target Britain and its interests.

A report issued in July by the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), whose membership is drawn from both Houses of the British Parliament, concluded that Britain had “no strategy on China, let alone an effective one” and that it was “singularly failing to deploy a ‘whole-of-government’ approach” to the problem of China “prolifically and aggressively” seeking to interfere in British domestic and security policies.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top