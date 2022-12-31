UK, France to require negative Covid-19 tests for arrivals from China

LONDON - The UK and France said on Friday that passengers arriving from China would require a negative Covid-19 test, following a surge in infections in China.

From Jan 5 in Britain, Chinese travellers will need to show a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than two days prior to departure, the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.

Separately, France said travellers from China would need to provide a negative Covid-19 test result less than 48 hours before departure, and that travellers on planes arriving from China would also have to wear masks.

France did not set a start date for the measures but will publish a government decree and notify European Union member states.

From Jan 1, France will also carry out random PCR Covid-19 tests upon arrival on some travellers coming from China, a government official told reporters.

The moves come after doubts over the transparency of official data from Beijing raised concerns about a wave of infections.

Britain said airlines will be required to check all passengers from China for tests, and passengers will not be allowed to board a flight without providing evidence of a negative test result.

Britain and France join other countries, including the United States and India, to impose Covid-19 tests for travellers from China.

South Korea and Spain have also done so.