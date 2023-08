BEIJING - British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit China on Aug 30, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The two sides will have indepth exchanges on issues of concern," spokesman Wang Wenbin remarked when asked about the visit at a regular daily press briefing.

Mr Cleverly was expected to visit China towards the end of July, but the trip never materialised. He would be the highest-ranking British official to visit China since the Covid-19 pandemic. REUTERS