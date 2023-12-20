UK foreign minister Cameron to visit Jordan, Egypt this week

FILE PHOTO: British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron walks outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, December 12, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Updated
51 min ago
Published
51 min ago

British foreign minister David Cameron will travel to Jordan and Egypt this week to push for a sustainable ceasefire and further humanitarian pauses in Gaza, the foreign office said on Wednesday.

Cameron, on his second visit to the region, will travel with Britain's Minister of State for the Middle East Tariq Ahmad and "progress efforts to secure the release of all hostages, step up aid to Gaza and end Hamas rocket attacks and threats against Israel."

In Jordan, Cameron will meet his counterpart Ayman Safadi and in Egypt, he will travel to Al Arish, near the Egypt-Gaza border, to see the impact of UK aid being sent to Gaza.

On Sunday, Britain, the European Union and more than a dozen partner countries including Australia and Canada, called on Israel to take immediate and concrete steps to tackle settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

Last week, Cameron announced that those responsible for settler violence against Palestinians would be banned from entering Britain, following a similar plan by the EU. REUTERS

