Straitstimes.com header logo

UK finance minister to set out 'clear path' to higher defence spending in spring

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey walks, as finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S., August 31, 2026. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey walks, as finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S., August 31, 2026. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

LONDON, Sept 1 - British finance minister John Healey told The Times newspaper he would set out a "clear path" to higher defence spending at the government's spring spending review, amid speculation over when the country will reach NATO targets.

"For the first time at the spending review, we will set out a clear path about how we will meet that NATO commitment in 2035, of 3.5% of GDP," he told the newspaper at the G20 summit in North Carolina.

"And as part of setting out that clear path, we will set that target date for 3%."

Healey, in post as finance minister since July, quit his previous role as defence minister in the last government after he failed to secure funding for defence spending to reach 3% by 2030, a target he said Britain "must set" given the "dangerous time".

He will hold his first budget on October 28 and has pledged to stick to the borrowing rules he inherited from his predecessor Rachel Reeves.

Defence will be "central to the spending review" next year, Healey said in the Times interview on Tuesday.

According to Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility, reaching 3% by 2030 would cost the government an additional £17.3 billion ($23.4 billion). To meet the requirements of the existing Defence Investment Plan, Healey needs to fill a £4.7 billion funding gap. REUTERS

See more on

Investment

Nato

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.