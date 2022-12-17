UK eyes first net zero transatlantic flight in 2023

LONDON - A Virgin Atlantic jet will make the world’s first net-zero flight across the Atlantic Ocean next year, the UK government said on Friday.

The Boeing 787 will take off from London Heathrow bound for JFK airport in New York, powered entirely by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The flight is expected to be fuelled by SAF made mainly from waste oil and fats such as used cooking oil, according to the Department for Transport.

“When fully replacing kerosene, SAF can slash lifecycle carbon emissions by over 70 per cent compared to conventional fossil jet fuel,” it added.

“The use of 100 per cent SAF on the flight, combined with carbon removal through biochar credits – a material which traps and stores carbon taken from the atmosphere – will make the flight net-zero.”

Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss said SAF had a “critical role” to play in cutting carbon emissions in the aviation industry.

“Urgent collective action” was needed to increase the production and use of SAF across the world, he added.

Currently, a maximum of 50 per cent SAF blended with kerosene can be used in commercial jet engines.

But the consortium behind next year’s flight, including engine makers Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney Canada and university researchers, hope it will demonstrate the potential of using only SAF.