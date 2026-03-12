UK exploring additional Gulf deployments after minehunter withdrawal

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey appears on the BBC's programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg in London, Britain, March 1, 2026. JEFF OVERS/BBC/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, March 12 - Britain is exploring additional options for deployments to the Gulf after Iran stepped up attacks on vessels, defence minister John Healey said on Thursday, adding that the UK already has autonomous mine hunting systems in the region.

The Royal Navy (RN) said last week its last minehunter HMS Middleton, which was based in Bahrain, had arrived back in Britain on March 1. The vessel, which was more than 40 years old, was no longer certified to sail, it said.

"We do have some autonomous mine hunting systems already in the region," Healey said. "There are additional options we're starting to consider that we could deploy alongside allies."

Iran has deployed about a dozen mines in the Strait of Hormuz, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, in a move likely to complicate any reopening of the narrow waterway, an important route for shipping oil and LNG.

The U.S. military says it has targeted Iranian mine-laying vessels, eliminating 16 of them on Tuesday.

Two tankers were ablaze in an Iraqi port on Thursday after a hit by suspected Iranian explosive-laden boats. Hours earlier, three other ships had been struck in the Gulf. Healey described the situation as a "major escalation from Iran".

"It is a breach of international law," Healey said. "It's a very serious situation that is having an impact on oil prices and the cost of living for everyone." REUTERS