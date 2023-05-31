Train strike will make it hard for Man U, Man City fans to get their FA Cup final kicks

The rail network came to a standstill on Wednesday as Aslef, the main labour group for train drivers, held its latest walkout. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON – Britain is heading into a second consecutive summer of train strikes this week as union bosses and ministers remain at loggerheads over pay and working conditions.

Train drivers from Aslef – the main labour group for train drivers – will walk out on Saturday, even as tens of thousands of Manchester United and Manchester City football fans travel to Wembley in north-west London for the FA Cup final. 

The same afternoon, the Epsom Derby horse race will take place just south of London, with more than 100,000 people expected to attend.

The rail network had come to a standstill on Wednesday as Aslef held its latest walkout.

It has also banned overtime for Thursday, threatening more disruption, while the RMT, another union, goes on strike on Friday.

“I haven’t seen anyone from the government since Jan 6,” said Mr Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, in an interview with Sky News. “They’re not interested, they don’t care and they don’t want a resolution.”

An official who asked not to be identified said ministers have worked hard to resolve disputes, citing the end of strikes against Network Rail, which runs Britain’s tracks. This week’s walkouts are against train companies.

The government argues that unions have prevented workers from voting on a “fair and reasonable” pay offer.

Train strikes escalated last June when the RMT staged the first of a series of protests running over consecutive days.

As inflation soared in light of the war in Ukraine, workers in other industries also began to walk out, resulting in the British economy losing more than 3.5 million days to strikes. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Britain plugs nursing gaps with international staff amid WHO concern
Nurses in Britain walk out again as dispute over pay intensifies

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top