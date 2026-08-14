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UK emergency services respond to train derailment in south-east England

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Videos of the scene on social media appeared to show at least one carriage lying on its side after the incident about 72km south of London.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM CRAWMO/X

LONDON - British Transport Police said that officers and other emergency services were responding to the derailment of a passenger train near Lewes railway station in south-east England on Aug 13.

Pictures of the scene on social media appeared to show at least one carriage lying on its side after the incident about 72km south of London.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Transport minister Heidi Alexander said in a post on X that she was deeply concerned by the incident and said the government was working quickly with the rail industry to assist passengers. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.