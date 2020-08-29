UK eases Covid-19 lockdown in parts of Northern England

Shoppers make their way through the town centre in Oldham, England, on July 30, 2020.
Shoppers make their way through the town centre in Oldham, England, on July 30, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
58 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's health ministry said on Friday (Aug 29) coronavirus-related restrictions on two households mixing would be lifted in parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire from Sept 2.

A tight lockdown would remain in place in Leicester for a further two weeks as cases remain high, the ministry said in a statement.

Around four million people were ordered on July 30 not to mix with other households in Greater Manchester, the biggest city in northern England, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire, though they could still go to the pub and to work.

 

Related Stories: 

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content