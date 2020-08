LONDON (AFP) - The UK said on Monday (Aug 17) it did not recognise the results of the "unfair" Belarus presidential election which saw Mr Alexander Lukashenko re-elected, and called for an independent investigation into the disputed results.

"The world has watched with horror at the violence used by the Belarusian authorities to suppress the peaceful protests that followed this fraudulent presidential election. The UK does not accept the results," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.