UK dismisses Iran assertion it gave warning before attacking Israel

Updated
Apr 15, 2024, 07:58 PM
Published
Apr 15, 2024, 07:57 PM

LONDON - Britain rejects an assertion by Iran that it provided advance notice before attacking Israel, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday that Iran gave neighbouring countries and Israel's ally the United States 72 hours' notice it would launch the strikes.

"I would reject that chracterisation," Sunak's spokesman told reporters. "And more broadly we condemn in the strongest possible terms their direct attack against Israel." REUTERS

