UK Deputy PM Raab faces third formal complaint over behaviour

LONDON - An investigation into UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to cover a third formal complaint into his behavior, the government said.

The complaint relates to Mr Raab’s tenure at the former Department for Exiting the European Union, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman Camilla Marshall told reporters on Friday. It was received by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday, she said.

Mr Adam Tolley, an employment law specialist leading the probe into bullying allegations against Mr Raab, has been asked by Mr Sunak to consider the latest complaint as part of the investigation, Ms Marshall said.

The other two complaints against Mr Raab were lodged last week, but date from his previous tenure as justice secretary and his time as foreign secretary.

The deputy premier has denied all bullying allegations made against him, while vowing to “cooperate fully” with any probe and respect its outcome. BLOOMBERG