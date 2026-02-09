Straitstimes.com header logo

UK deputy PM Lammy and senior minister Reed back Starmer

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street next to deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, in London, Britain, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/File Photo

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street next to deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, in London, Britain, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

LONDON, Feb 9 - British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and housing minister Steve Reed both pledged their support publicly for Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, after the leader of the Scottish Labour Party called on him to resign.

There is mounting pressure on Starmer's leadership in the wake of the Mandelson-Epstein scandal, and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar became the most senior Labour politician to oppose Starmer.

But Lammy and Reed said Starmer should stay the course.

"We should let nothing distract us from our mission to change Britain and we support the Prime Minister in doing that," Lammy said on X.

Reed said on X that Starmer had led the party to victory in the 2024 election, adding "We need to stay the course". REUTERS

See more on

Keir Starmer

LABOUR PARTY/BRITAIN

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.