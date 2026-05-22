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UK defence show RIAT cancelled because of Iran war

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An Airbus concept aircraft with a wing design inspired by nature, dubbed Bird of Prey, is displayed at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Raf Fairford, near Fairford, Britain July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tim Hepher

An Airbus concept aircraft with a wing design inspired by nature, dubbed Bird of Prey, is displayed at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Raf Fairford, near Fairford, Britain July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tim Hepher

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May 22 - The Royal International Air Tattoo, one of the world's largest defence shows, has been cancelled due to military operations linked to the Iran war, it said on Friday.

RIAT had been scheduled for July 17-19 at RAF Fairford, an active Royal Air Force base in southwest England.

"This has not been an easy decision. It follows extensive discussions with the Royal Air Force and the United States Air Force regarding uncertainty over access to RAF Fairford, given the ongoing situation in the Middle East," RIAT said on its website.

The organisation said it intended to hold the show in 2027. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.