UK defence minister says he received fake call from 'Ukrainian PM'

British defence minister Ben Wallace (above) says an imposter claiming to be the Ukrainian prime minister contacted him. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
7 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - British defence minister Ben Wallace said an imposter claiming to be the Ukrainian prime minister contacted him on Thursday (March 17) and asked several "misleading questions".

"Today, an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me. He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I terminated the call," Wallace said on Twitter.

"No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia's human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine. A desperate attempt."

More On This Topic
Biden, Xi to speak on Friday on Ukraine, competition
Biden may call Putin a war criminal but it will be difficult to bring him before any court

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top