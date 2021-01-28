UK deaths top 100,000 amid new variants

LONDON • Britain has surpassed 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus, a tragic milestone that laid bare the missteps in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the pandemic, as well as the tough choices he now faces in trying to keep lethal new variants of the virus out of the country.

Britain's death toll has long been the worst in Europe, but a fast-spreading variant of the virus has propelled the country's daily fatality rates to levels not seen since the peak of the pandemic's first wave in April, despite a national lockdown.

Fatalities are now already five times the 20,000-figure Mr Johnson's chief scientist once said would represent a "good outcome" for Britain.

The deaths occurred within just 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result, the official data released on Tuesday showed.

In what is the fifth-largest caseload worldwide, 3.7 million people in Britain have tested positive.

A recent wave of hospitalisations has been linked to the new variant B117, which appears to spread more quickly, and officials now believe may be more than 30 per cent deadlier than the original strain.

An ashen-faced Mr Johnson told a news conference just minutes after the official statistics were published that it was "hard to compute" the loss felt by families across the country.

"I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost and, of course, as prime minister, I take full responsibility for everything that the government has done," he added.

But he said the government "did everything that we could to minimise suffering and minimise loss of life".

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called the statistic a "national tragedy".

The British government will introduce a limited 10-day hotel quarantine system for passengers arriving from the highest-risk countries, it was decided at a meeting of ministers on Tuesday night.

The new policy will affect only Britons arriving from high-risk countries, as travel bans are already in place for non-UK visitors.

In addition, schools will remain closed until at least March 8, Mr Johnson told Parliament yesterday.

The government had planned a lockdown review and potentially begin school reopening moves after Feb 15, but Mr Johnson announced this would not be possible.

"We hope it will therefore be safe to begin the reopening of schools from Monday, the 8th of March, with other economic and social restrictions being removed thereafter, as and when the data permits," he told Parliament.

The political stakes are high: Mr Johnson will be put to the test in local and mayoral elections later this year. The government will need to make the most of the head start it has gained in vaccinating its people.

A successful roll-out would give the government a shot at political redemption as well.

The choices confronting Mr Johnson on when to turn off state support for businesses, and how to pay the bill, will determine what kind of an economy is left to revive once the wreckage of a third lockdown has been cleared away.

