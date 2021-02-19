UK court blocks release of HSBC papers in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou fraud case

LONDON (REUTERS) - A British judge on Friday (Feb 19) blocked the release of internal HSBC documents relating to US fraud allegations against Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.

Meng is facing charges of bank fraud in the United States for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to violate US sanctions.

She has been under house arrest in Canada since being detained at Vancouver airport in 2018 and has become one of the most high-profile figures in a trade war between China and the US.

In a hearing at Britain's High Court last week, her lawyers argued that the charges against her were based on a presentation she gave to a senior HSBC executive in 2013.

The legal team said that "an incomplete version" of her statements in the presentation had been presented by US authorities and asked the court to order the release of HSBC documents detailing the contents of the meeting.

The judge's written judgment on Friday declined Meng's application and ordered her team to pay legal costs of £80,000 (S$148,250).

A Huawei spokesman said: "Huawei is disappointed by today's court ruling. The pursuit of justice benefits from access to relevant information and clarity of fact."

An HSBC spokesman said: "This application for disclosure in the UK was without merit and we are pleased that the High Court agreed with our position."