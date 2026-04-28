British counter-terrorism police investigate arson at Jewish memorial wall

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The incident occurred on April 27 at the site of a memorial wall dedicated to people killed in Iran in a bloody crackdown in January.

LONDON – British police said on April 28 they were investigating suspected arson at a memorial wall in a part of north London that is home to a large Jewish community, amid a recent spate of such incidents in the British capital.

London’s Metropolitan Police said the investigation was being led by Counter Terrorism Policing, though it was not being treated as a terrorist incident. They said no arrests had been made.

The incident occurred on April 27 at the site of a memorial wall dedicated to people killed in Iran in a bloody crackdown after anti-government protests spread across the country in January. Police said the memorial wall had not been damaged.

“We recognise that this incident will heighten concerns in the Golders Green area, where residents have already faced a series of attacks,” detective chief superintendent Luke Williams said in a statement.

Over the last month, counter-terrorism officers have arrested more than two dozen people as part of investigations into attacks on Jewish-linked premises, including the torching of ambulances belonging to the Jewish volunteer emergency service Hatzola in Golders Green on March 23.

Police said after an arson attack at a synagogue in April that they were investigating possible Iranian links to the incidents. A pro-Iranian government group has said it was responsible. REUTERS