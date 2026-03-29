UK counter terror officers join probe after car hits pedestrians, injuring 7

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Derbyshire Constabulary said it was "keeping an open mind" about the motive.

LONDON - British counter terrorism officers are assisting police after a driver who struck pedestrians in the city of Derby on the night of March 28 was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said on March 29.

The incident occurred at 9.30pm local time on Friar Gate, a usually busy street in the city centre. Seven people suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Derbyshire Constabulary said it was "keeping an open mind" about the motive, and that while counter terrorism officers were assisting the investigation, the incident was not currently being treated as terrorism.

The force said support from counter terrorism officers was "common practice for an incident of this nature".

Police said officers stopped the vehicle - a black Suzuki Swift - believed to be involved seven minutes after the incident and arrested the 36-year-old driver, who remains in custody.

Police forensic officers take away full evidence bags on Friar Gate, following an incident the night before where a vehicle was driven into pedestrians. PHOTO: AFP

The man, who is originally from India but has lived in the UK for a number of years, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.

"Although we know this will be alarming, we would like to reassure people that we do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public," police said, adding that they believed it was as an isolated incident. REUTERS