UK coronavirus cases exceed 100,000; 861 more deaths reported

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - A further 861 deaths were recorded in British hospitals, the latest figures show, as the country is set to extend its lockdown into May.

Britain is now the sixth country with more than 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. It reported over 4,600 additional cases in figures released by the Department of Health and Social Care on Thursday (April 16).

The increase in deaths reported on Thursday follows four days of suppressed numbers, possibly caused by delays in reporting due to a long weekend for the Easter holiday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock's department has faced criticism on multiple fronts over its handling of the coronavirus crisis, particularly over the lack of mass testing and inadequate provision of protective equipment.

An additional 18,665 tests were completed on Wednesday, the department said, still short of the 100,000 target for the end of April and the country's total capacity of about 35,000. Mr Hancock confirmed his commitment to the target on Wednesday evening, despite scepticism about the ministry's ability to reach it.

Daily numbers reported by the British health department only include deaths in hospitals, and report additional deaths for the day they are recorded, not the day they occurred.

