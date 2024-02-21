UK climate activists face criminal charges over protest at PM Sunak's home

Protesters draped huge sheets of black fabric over Sunak’s residence in Yorkshire, northern England, while he was out of the country. PHOTOS: X/GREENPEACE UK, AFP
Updated
Feb 21, 2024, 12:52 AM
Published
Feb 21, 2024, 12:52 AM

LONDON - Three Greenpeace activists will be charged with criminal damage after they climbed onto the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s home in 2023, in protest at the government’s plans to grant hundreds of licences for North Sea oil and gas extraction.

Mathieu Soete, 38, Amy Rugg-Easey, 33, and Alexandra Wilson, 32, will each be charged with a single count of criminal damage, and will appear in court on March 21, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The protesters draped huge sheets of black fabric over Sunak’s residence in Yorkshire, northern England, while he was out of the country.

Greenpeace said the protest was peaceful and they would dispute the charges.

“The protest took place at one of Sunak’s several houses, and great care was taken to make sure it was staged while the family were holidaying in California,” the campaign group said in a statement. REUTERS

