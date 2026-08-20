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UK cinemas to restrict Meta AI, other smart glasses over piracy concerns

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The move follows growing scrutiny of smart glasses over their recording capabilities.

UK cinemas are introducing policies to prohibit or restrict camera-enabled smart glasses following growing scrutiny over their recording capabilities.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

LONDON – Cinema operators in Britain are introducing policies to prohibit or restrict camera-enabled smart glasses, including Meta’s artificial intelligence-powered eyewear, the UK Cinema Association said on Aug 20, citing privacy and film piracy concerns.

The move follows growing scrutiny of smart glasses over their recording capabilities, with courts in England and Wales in August prohibiting Meta smart glasses because of restrictions on taking images and videos in courts.

Policies vary by venue, with operators introducing prohibitions or restrictions rather than a single industry-wide rule.

The UK Cinema Association said operators recognise that smart glasses can provide benefits to those with specific access requirements.

The association said it would continue working with members to ensure their approach “remains relevant and proportionate”.

Elsewhere, a German advocacy group said earlier in August that it had filed a criminal complaint against Meta and others involved in selling the Meta devices, citing privacy laws. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.