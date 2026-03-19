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Britain charges two men with spying on Jewish sites for Iran

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A protester holds an image of former leader of Iran Ali Khamenei as they gather to mark Al Quds Day in London, Britain, on March 15.

A protester holds an image of former leader of Iran Ali Khamenei as they gather to mark Al Quds Day in London, Britain, on March 15.

PHOTO: EPA

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LONDON – British prosecutors said they had charged two men with spying for Iran by carrying out surveillance of people and locations linked to the Jewish community, as part of an investigation which started before the conflict in the Middle East.

40-year-old Nematollah Shahsavani, a dual Iranian-British national, and 22-year-old Alireza Farasati, an Iranian national, were charged following an investigation into their actions in north London over five weeks during July and August 2025.

British lawmakers and the domestic spy agency MI5 have long warned of threats posed to Britain by Iran, with a number of arrests made and plots discovered in recent years, before the US-Israeli military campaign started almost three weeks ago.

Counter Terrorism Police senior national coordinator Vicki Evans said the investigation should reassure Jewish communities that police would act on any threats to their safety.

“These are extremely serious charges under the National Security Act, which have come about following what has been a very complex investigation,” she said in a statement.

The two men had been arrested and detained earlier in March and are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 19.

Police said two other men who they had arrested as part of that raid had been released without charge. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.