Britain charges three men with arson over attack on Jewish community ambulances

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the incident as a “deeply shocking anti-Semitic arson attack”.

- British prosecutors said on April 3 they had charged three men in connection with an arson attack in March on Jewish community ambulances in north London.

The ambulances were set on fire on March 23 in what British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described as a “deeply shocking anti-Semitic arson attack”.

The SITE Intelligence website has said an Iran-aligned multinational militant collective called Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand had claimed responsibility for the incident near a synagogue in the Golders Green area of London.

Counter-terrorism officers are heading the investigation, but as yet the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the three men – aged 20, 19 and 17 – have been charged with arson with intent to damage property and being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

Two are British nationals, while the third is a dual British-Pakistani citizen.

The three men were expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 4 . REUTERS