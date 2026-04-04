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Britain charges three men with arson over attack on Jewish community ambulances

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Charred remains of ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish community organisation, which were set on fire in an incident that the police say is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, in northwest London, Britain, March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the incident as a “deeply shocking anti-Semitic arson attack”.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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LONDON - British prosecutors said on April 3 they had charged three men in connection with an arson attack in March on Jewish community ambulances in north London.

The ambulances were set on fire on March 23 in what British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described as a “deeply shocking anti-Semitic arson attack”.

The SITE Intelligence website has said an Iran-aligned multinational militant collective called Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand had claimed responsibility for the incident near a synagogue in the Golders Green area of London.

Counter-terrorism officers are heading the investigation, but as yet the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the three men – aged 20, 19 and 17 – have been charged with arson with intent to damage property and being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

Two are British nationals, while the third is a dual British-Pakistani citizen.

The three men were expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 4. REUTERS

More on this topic
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British counter-terrorism police lead inquiry into arson attack on Jewish ambulances
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.