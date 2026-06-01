UK blocks visits by left-wing US commentators Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker

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LONDON, June 1 - Britain has blocked Cenk Uygur, a left-wing Turkish-American media personality, and his nephew, Hasan Piker, a U.S. left-wing commentator and influencer, from entering the country to speak at events, both said on Monday.

Uygur, who co-hosts the popular YouTube channel "The Young Turks", and Piker said they had been barred because of their views on Israel.

Britain's interior ministry said travel authorisation for "these individuals" had been cancelled as "their presence in the UK may not be conducive to the public good" in a statement that did not mention Israel.

They had been listed to speak at the SXSW London festival later this week, and at the University of Oxford this weekend.

"I've been banned for criticizing Israel. Are we free anymore?" Uygur posted, after he said he tried to board a flight.

Piker said: "The UK has revoked my visa as well. All at the behest of Israel."

Piker had been due to speak at SXSW about "How the American Left Learned to Speak the Internet". Uygur's session was titled: "Techno-Feudalism is Here. Who Are the Lords?"

There was no mention of Israel in their sections on the website for SXSW London, which describes itself as a festival of "business, technology and creativity".

Over the last year, U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have raised concerns about what they say are infringements on free speech in Britain.

In May, the British government barred 11 people from entering the country whom it described as "foreign far-right agitators". They had been due to speak at an event organised by anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson.

Uygur, 56, attracts more than 200 million views a month through "The Young Turks", according to the website for the SXSW London.

He was briefly a Democratic nominee in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

His 34-year-old nephew has a daily audience of 30,000 people on the live-streaming platform Twitch, according to the SXSW website. REUTERS