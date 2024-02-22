UK backs outgoing Dutch PM Rutte to become next NATO Chief

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte addresses journalists during a visit to Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 23, 2024. REUTERS/Amel Emric/File Photo
Updated
Feb 22, 2024, 07:26 PM
Published
Feb 22, 2024, 06:51 PM

LONDON - Britain is backing outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as the next secretary general of the NATO alliance, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

Rutte, who is considered the favourite to take over when Stoltenberg stands down in October after a decade in the role, signalled his interest in the job last year.

The Foreign Office said Rutte was a well respected figure across NATO with serious defence and security credentials, and someone who would ensure the alliance remained strong and prepared for any need to defend itself.

Rutte, the longest-serving leader of the Netherlands, unexpectedly announced his departure from Dutch politics in July, but remains in post as a caretaker leader while coalition negotiations continue following a Nov. 22 election.

Stoltenberg's term was extended in July last year for a fourth time, as the alliance opted to stick with an experienced leader rather than try to agree on a successor with Russia's war in Ukraine raging on NATO's doorstep. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top