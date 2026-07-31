UK approval for China’s mega embassy in London was lawful, court rules

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Police officers stand outside the Royal Mint Court, the proposed site of a new Chinese mega embassy, at Royal Mint Court in London.

LONDON – Britain’s approval for China to build a vast embassy in London was lawful, the High Court ruled on July 31, rejecting a legal challenge brought by a group of local residents.

China’s plans to build an embassy on the site of the two-century-old Royal Mint Court near the Tower of London were approved in January, shortly before then-Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited China, the first by a British leader since 2018.

The decision was seen as part of a wide attempt to improve ties with Beijing despite British and US politicians warning that it could be used as a base for spying. Britain’s intelligence agencies said any threat could be mitigated.

Local residents argued in July that officials failed to take into account the risk that the new embassy could curtail protests or be used to monitor Chinese dissidents, but their case was rejected by London’s High Court. REUTERS