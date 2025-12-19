Britain appoints career diplomat Christian Turner as ambassador to the US
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
- Christian Turner is appointed UK ambassador to the US, a "pivotal role" given sensitive transatlantic relations.
- The move signals a strategy shift after Peter Mandelson was fired in September due to his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.
- Turner, previously appointed UN ambassador for 2025, now manages UK/US ties amid disagreements and AI cooperation.
AI generated
LONDON - Britain on Dec 18 appointed Christian Turner as the UK ambassador to the United States, handing him a pivotal role in navigating ties with President Donald Trump’s administration at a sensitive moment for the transatlantic relationship.
The appointment of a career diplomat to the high-profile post represents a shift in strategy from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, after his decision to send in political appointee Peter Mandelson to build relations with the Trump administration backfired earlier this year.
Mr Mandelson was fired in September
Mr Mandelson was fired in Septemberover supportive emails he sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light, revealing a much closer than previously acknowledged relationship.
“I’m delighted that Christian Turner has been appointed to be British Ambassador to the United States of America,” Mr Starmer said in a statement.
Mr Turner, 53, had been appointed as Britain’s next ambassador to the United Nations in New York and was due to take up the role at the end of 2025.
He takes on the crucial brief of managing the UK’s relationship with the Trump administration at a time when the two countries are in open disagreement on issues
in open disagreement on issueslike free speech and energy policy, but are also working closely together in other areas like AI technology and ending the war in Ukraine. REUTERS