Britain appoints career diplomat Christian Turner as ambassador to the US

Mr Christian Turner's appointment comes at a sensitive moment for the US-UK transatlantic relationship.

LONDON - Britain on Dec 18 appointed Christian Turner as the UK ambassador to the United States, handing him a ‍pivotal ​role in navigating ties with President ‍Donald Trump’s administration at a sensitive moment for the transatlantic relationship.

The appointment ​of ​a career diplomat to the high-profile post represents a shift in strategy from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, after his decision ‍to send in political appointee Peter Mandelson to build relations with ​the Trump administration backfired ⁠earlier this year.

Mr Mandelson was fired in September over supportive emails he sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light, revealing a much closer ​than previously acknowledged relationship.

“I’m delighted that Christian Turner has been appointed to be ‌British Ambassador to the United ​States of America,” Mr Starmer said in a statement.

Mr Turner, 53, had been appointed as Britain’s next ambassador to the United Nations in New York and was due to take up the role at the end of 2025.