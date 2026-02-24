Straitstimes.com header logo

UK announces support package for Ukraine on war anniversary

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

LONDON, Feb 24 - Britain announced a package of military, humanitarian and reconstruction support for Ukraine on Tuesday, exactly four years since Russia's invasion.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will later lead a call of the Coalition of the Willing group of allies, and foreign minister Yvette Cooper will attend commemorations in Kyiv.

The government announced:

- 20 million pounds ($26.98 million) for emergency energy support to protect and repair Ukraine's energy grid and provide additional generation capacity.

- 5.7 million pounds of humanitarian assistance to communities on the frontline of the conflict.

- Training in Britain for Ukrainian pilots to become helicopter flying instructors.

- 30 million pounds to support Ukrainian societal resilience, and drive justice and accountability efforts for victims and survivors of alleged Russian war crimes. REUTERS

See more on

Britain

Energy

Keir Starmer

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.