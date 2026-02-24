UK announces support package for Ukraine on war anniversary

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON, Feb 24 - Britain announced a package of military, humanitarian and reconstruction support for Ukraine on Tuesday, exactly four years since Russia's invasion.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will later lead a call of the Coalition of the Willing group of allies, and foreign minister Yvette Cooper will attend commemorations in Kyiv.

The government announced:

- 20 million pounds ($26.98 million) for emergency energy support to protect and repair Ukraine's energy grid and provide additional generation capacity.

- 5.7 million pounds of humanitarian assistance to communities on the frontline of the conflict.

- Training in Britain for Ukrainian pilots to become helicopter flying instructors.

- 30 million pounds to support Ukrainian societal resilience, and drive justice and accountability efforts for victims and survivors of alleged Russian war crimes. REUTERS