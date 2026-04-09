UK animal charity rescues over 250 dogs from single home

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A photo taken at the home in question prompted “disbelief” and false claims that the image was AI-generated.

LONDON - An animal welfare charity has revealed it rescued more than 250 dogs from one UK home, with a photo of the scene prompting “disbelief” and false claims that the image was generated by artificial intelligence.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) said the more than 250 poodle-cross breeds were found at the property in an undisclosed location earlier this year.

The world’s oldest animal welfare organisation, the RSPCA took in 87 of the rescued canines, while the remainder went to another charity, the Dogs Trust.

The RSPCA said the “shocking” case was just the latest example of its staff discovering large numbers of pets needing rescuing from a single home.

It responded to 4,200 incidents in 2025 across England and Wales that involved at least 10 animals at the same address – a 70 per cent rise since 2021.

Cases involving dozens and even hundreds of animals were “on the rise”, and can be linked to mental health struggles, the cost-of-living crisis, or breeders operating with poor practices, the charity said.

The RSPCA said people had incorrectly suggested the image of the rescued poodle-cross dogs was fake, after it was posted on social media and caused “disbelief among the general public”.

It showed dozens of the dogs, many in poor physical condition, crammed into the dilapidated living room of the home.

The charity has had to respond to dozens of comments from concerned people.

“This shocking image is the reality of many multi-animal cases and the situation our frontline officers seem to be confronting more and more,” RSPCA superintendent Jo Hirst said on April 8, after the photo went viral.

“We understand that people are so aghast they don’t believe what they are seeing,” she added in a statement.

“But this photo is not AI – it’s real.”

Poodle-cross dogs being kept in one home, at an undisclosed location in Britain. PHOTO: RSPCA VIA AFP

The RSPCA has not revealed further details about the case, including the location of the home, because the people involved were considered “extremely vulnerable”, it said.

The numbers and living conditions of the dogs had rapidly grown out of control amid extenuating family circumstances, according to the charity.

Supt Hirst said it was “the staggering reality of what can happen when even well-meaning owners become overwhelmed”.

“Over-breeding can take over, and conditions can spiral out of control,” she added. AFP