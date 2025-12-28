UK and Germany sign $70 million joint deal for mobile artillery systems

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON, Dec 28 - Britain said on Sunday it signed a 52-million-pound ($70 million) joint procurement contract with Germany to acquire advanced artillery mounted on armoured vehicles that can fire while moving and hit targets more than 70 km (44 miles) away.

A Ministry of Defence statement said the deal would provide the British Army with an early capability demonstrator of the RCH 155 system and two units for Germany to test.

The system is manufactured by Franco-German defence group KNDS and Germany's Rheinmetall.

The system can fire eight rounds per minute on the move, operate with two crew members and travel 700 km without refuelling, the statement said. REUTERS