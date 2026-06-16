UK and EU to hold summit on July 22, PM Starmer says

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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during an interview with ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston, on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Evian-les-Bains in France, June 16, 2026. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/Pool

LONDON, June 16 - Britain and the European Union will hold their second summit on July 22, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday, as his government seeks to reset ties with the bloc and push for closer cooperation on trade, security and the economy.

"My Labour government is delivering on our promise to reset our relationship and put Britain at the heart of Europe," Starmer said in a post on X.

"Together we will tackle the cost of living, boost jobs and create opportunities for young people."

Starmer, who is fighting for his political survival in the face of pressure from within his own party, has cast closer relations with the EU as a key part of efforts to deliver economic growth and address the cost of living.

Last month he said he wanted a "big leap" forward in relations at this year's summit, describing closer engagement with the bloc as a platform to build on in future, including in areas such as trade, defence and security cooperation.

His government is also seeking progress with the EU on issues including steel tariffs, food standards and energy.

Following a meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa on Tuesday at a G7 summit in France, a spokesperson for Starmer's office said the two leaders had said that "a closer relationship was vital for European security, resilience and prosperity." REUTERS