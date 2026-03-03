U.S.-Iran diplomatic channel remains open, Switzerland says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Aftermath of an Israeli and the U.S. strike on a police station, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 2, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

GENEVA, March 2 - Switzerland said on Monday that its diplomatic channel between the United States and Iran has remained active since the U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran began on February 28.

"It is available to both parties and operates in both directions," the Swiss foreign ministry said in an email to Reuters, without providing details.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution when Washington and Tehran cut ties, Switzerland has had a mandate of a neutral "protecting power" representing U.S. diplomatic interests in Iran.

The foreign ministry said that all its embassies in the region remained operational and that it is offering support to its nationals there seeking assistance. REUTERS