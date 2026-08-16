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Two women killed in floods in Spain

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MADRID, Aug 16 - A flood and landslide caused by torrential rain killed two elderly women and injured two babies in rural northwestern Spain, authorities said, as seven regions were placed on yellow alert for storms and heavy rain on Sunday.

The deaths of the women, aged about 60 and 80 years old respectively, were confirmed by emergency services of the Castile and Leon region after the disaster late on Saturday in the village of Manzanedo de Valdueza, near Pontevedra.

Two babies were treated for bruises, authorities added.

On Sunday, Spain's Civil Protection service warned of storms and heavy rain in seven regions of central and northern Spain.

The flooding forecasts follow weeks of record high temperatures that have led to a series of devastating wildfires. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.