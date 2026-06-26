Two trains collide in Poland, fire brigade says

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Footage posted on social media showed people standing next to the tracks and derailed carriages.

WARSAW - Two passenger trains collided near the village of Bialosliwie in west-central Poland, a fire brigade spokesperson said on June 25.

The website of TVP Poznan reported that two people were injured in the incident.

“There was an accident involving a train travelling from Kolobrzeg to Warsaw East station, and one from Pila to Bydgoszcz,” fire brigade spokesperson Pawel Rykowski told Reuters by telephone.

“The incident occurred around 6:04 PM in Bialosliwie... I know there were about 200 people on the trains.”

Footage posted on social media showed people standing next to the tracks and derailed carriages. REUTERS