Two teenagers killed in Russian drone strike on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia

Firefighters working next to cars destroyed by a Russian drone strike, in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Feb 3.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Russian drone strike in Zaporizhzhia killed two teenagers and wounded at least 11 others, including three children, on February 3rd.
  • The attack hit a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, a region Russia claims to have annexed in 2022, causing burnt out cars and smouldering rubble.
  • Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called the attack a "mass murder" and "genocide," highlighting the increasing intensity of Russian attacks.

KYIV - A Russian drone strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed two teenagers and wounded at least 11 people, officials said on Feb 3.

Moscow has pummelled Ukraine with almost daily drone and missile attacks, mainly targeting its energy infrastructure, as the fourth anniversary of the invasion looms.

Russia on Feb 3 hit a residential area in Zaporizhzhia – capital of the Zaporizhzhia region where Russian troops have been advancing.

“Two people were killed: an 18-year-old man and a girl,” regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on social media.

Images posted by the Ukrainian emergency services showed two bodies on the ground as well as burnt out cars and smouldering rubble at the scene.

“So far, 11 people, including three children, have sought medical assistance,” Mr Fedorov added.

“Among the victims, two teenagers, just murdered in Zaporizhzhia. This is mass murder. This is genocide,” Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Zaporizhzhia is one of the regions – along with Donetsk, Lugansk and Kherson – that Russia, in September 2022, claimed to have annexed. AFP

