Two suspects held in murder case of Swedish rapper C.Gambino

STOCKHOLM - Swedish prosecutors have apprehended two people suspected of being accessories to the killing of the award-winning hip-hop artist known by the alias C.Gambino, the prosecution agency said on Friday.

C.Gambino, who kept his identity hidden and wore a mask in public, was shot dead in a parking garage late on Tuesday in a suspected gang-related attack in Gothenburg on the Nordic country's west coast.

"Prosecutors have arrested two people on probable cause suspected of aiding and abetting the murder," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

Sweden has struggled for years to contain violence linked to organised crime. Deadly shootings in the nation of 10 million have more than tripled over the past decade to significantly exceed levels in neighbouring countries.

C.Gambino, whom prosecutors said was around 25 years old, had nearly 1 million monthly listeners on the Spotify streaming service ahead of his murder and last month won the Swedish Grammis music awards for Swedish hip-hop artist of 2023.

On Friday, he was according to Spotify the most played artist in Sweden on the platform within the past 24 hours, and his monthly listener rate was up to 1.2 million.

The late rapper is not to be confused with American artist Childish Gambino. REUTERS