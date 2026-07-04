Two Romanian men jailed for stabbing Iranian journalist in London

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LONDON, July 3 - Two Romanian men whom British prosecutors said were acting as proxies for the Iranian government were given lengthy jail sentences on Friday for stabbing a journalist working for a Persian-language media organisation in London.

Pouria Zaratifoukolaei, known as Pouria Zeraati, a British journalist of Iranian origin who works for Iran International, was stabbed three times in the leg near his home in southwest London in March 2024.

Nandito Badea, 21, and George Stana, 25, both pleaded not guilty to charges of wounding with intent, but were convicted at London's Woolwich Crown Court in June. Badea was sentenced to 8 years in jail and Stana was sentenced to 12 years.

During their trial, prosecutors said three men had targeted Zeraati, whose Saudi-funded TV employer is critical of Iran's government and has been designated a terrorist organisation by Tehran.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson told jurors the attack was ordered by a third party acting on behalf of the Iranian state. Iran had denied any involvement.

The third man accused of involvement, David Andrei, was arrested in Romania but was not involved in the trial.

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said in sentencing remarks that she was sure the attack was carried out for the benefit of a foreign power.

An Iran International spokesperson said they were delighted the case had ended and thanked the police and the British government for their efforts.

"The attack on Pouria was appalling, terrifying for him and his wife, and shocking to his colleagues at Iran International," they said. REUTERS