Two people hurt in Russian overnight drone on Kyiv, mayor says

Feb 5 - Two people were hurt in a Russian overnight drone attack in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday.

Klitschko said the attack caused damage in residential buildings in one district, and in another debris fell on the roof of an office building, causing a fire.

Debris also fell close to a shopping centre, and at a different side windows were broken in a kindergarten, Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 183 drones at Ukraine overnight - air defence shot down 156 drones.

A man was also hurt in a surrounding Kyiv region, the regional governor said. REUTERS

