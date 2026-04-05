Two more detained over arson attack on Czech defence factory

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FILE PHOTO: A firetruck stands in front of a burned production hall at an industrial area in Pardubice, Czech Republic, March 20, 2026. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

PRAGUE, April 4 - Authorities detained two more people in connection with the arson attack on a Czech optics and drone factory last month, Czech police and a public prosecutor's office said on Saturday.

A previously unknown pro-Palestinian activist group has claimed responsibility for the March 20 fire at an industrial complex in Pardubice, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Prague.

Czech authorities have previously announced five detentions, including of an Egyptian and a U.S. citizen, since the fire that targeted a building used by Czech defence group LPP Holding.

Polish prosecutors said on Wednesday that two Polish citizens were also detained in connection with the case.

Czech police and prosecutors said another person was detained on Saturday. A further individual was also detained in Bulgaria on Friday and police said their extradition will be requested.

Both were foreign nationals, Czech authorities said.

The group that claimed responsibility for the attack has said in a statement online that the targeted company was developing weapons for Israel. LPP Holding announced plans to cooperate with Israeli group Elbit Systems in 2023, but says those plans were never implemented.

LPP's production includes drones that are exported to Ukraine, which has been fighting Russian forces since Moscow's 2022 full-scale invasion. REUTERS