Two skiers killed, one injured, in avalanche near Italy’s Courmayeur

One person died on site and the other after being transported to the emergency room, rescuers said.

PHOTO: REUTERS

ROME – Two off-piste skiers were killed on Feb 15 and another was in serious condition after an avalanche struck a slope near Courmayeur, Italy’s alpine rescue said.

Italy’s central alpine rescue service (CNSAS) said the two victims and injured person were a woman and two men, and were “probably” French.

The avalanche hit a stretch of the Canale dei Vesses, known for steep passages popular with off-piste skiers, west of Courmayeur in the Val Veny area at the foot of the Mont Blanc.

Fifteen rescuers participated in the search, along with search-and-rescue dogs and two helicopters, the CNSAS said.

One person died on site and the other after being transported to the emergency room, rescuers said. The injured person was in hospital in Turin. AFP

