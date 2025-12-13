Straitstimes.com header logo

Two killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Saratov, regional governor says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

MOSCOW, Dec 13 - Two people were killed overnight in a Ukrainian drone ‍strike ​on the Russian ‍city of Saratov, regional governor Roman ​Busargin ​said on Saturday.

In a statement on Telegram, Busargin said that the two ‍people had been killed, along with ​an unspecified ⁠number of injured, in an attack on a residential building in the city.

Saratov, which ​is located on the Volga river around 625 ‌km (388 miles) ​from the Ukrainian border, has come under repeated attack in recent years by drones targeting its local oil refinery and a major nearby ‍airbase.

Separately, Russia's Defence Ministry said it ​downed 41 drones overnight, 28 of ​which were over the ‌Saratov region. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.