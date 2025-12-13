Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, Dec 13 - Two people were killed overnight in a Ukrainian drone ‍strike ​on the Russian ‍city of Saratov, regional governor Roman ​Busargin ​said on Saturday.

In a statement on Telegram, Busargin said that the two ‍people had been killed, along with ​an unspecified ⁠number of injured, in an attack on a residential building in the city.

Saratov, which ​is located on the Volga river around 625 ‌km (388 miles) ​from the Ukrainian border, has come under repeated attack in recent years by drones targeting its local oil refinery and a major nearby ‍airbase.

Separately, Russia's Defence Ministry said it ​downed 41 drones overnight, 28 of ​which were over the ‌Saratov region. REUTERS