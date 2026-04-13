Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

April 13 - A Russian drone attack killed one person in Ukraine's frontline eastern Donetsk region on Sunday, Ukrainian police said on Monday, before the expiry of a ceasefire to mark Orthodox Easter nL1N40S124.

Police said in a statement that an FPV (first-person-view) drone strike killed one person in the city of Druzhkivka on April 12 and damaged a car. A separate strike on the city of Kramatorsk at 01:46 local time (2246 GMT) on Monday killed one person and wounded another, they said.

The governor of the Donetsk region had earlier said on the Telegram messaging app that two people were killed in the region on April 12.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other nL1N40V01U of breaching the 32-hour ceasefire, which ran from Saturday afternoon until midnight (2100 GMT) on Sunday.

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, citing a spokesperson of the 14th Army Corps, said on Monday that during "the so-called 'Easter ceasefire'" Russian servicemen also shot dead four Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv region.

There was no immediate comment from Russia. Reuters could not verify the information.

The General Staff of Ukraine's military said it had recorded 10,721 Russian ceasefire violations during the truce, including 1,567 incidents of artillery shelling, 119 assault operations and 9,035 drone strikes. It said no airstrikes were recorded.

The Russian defence ministry has said it recorded 1,971 ceasefire violations by Ukraine overnight into Sunday. REUTERS