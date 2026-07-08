Straitstimes.com header logo

Two killed in fireworks factory blast in Italy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ROME – An explosion at a fireworks factory annex in central Italy killed two people, the fire brigade told news agency AFP on July 8.

The bodies “were found in the remains” of the facility, a fire brigade spokesman said, without giving further details. An explosion at the same factory in July 2023 killed three people.

Italian media said one victim was an employee of the factory in Rieti province, around 70 km north-east of Rome.

The second victim was a woman who was nearby when the blast happened, media reports said, adding that the blast occurred in an annex housing gunpowder.

Images released by the fire brigade showed the building entirely destroyed. AFP

More on this topic
Death toll rises to 37 from China fireworks factory blast
Blast at explosives factory in India kills 17
See more on

Italy

Bombings/Explosions

Deaths

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.