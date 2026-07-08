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Two killed in fireworks factory blast in Italy

ROME – An explosion at a fireworks factory annex in central Italy killed two people, the fire brigade told news agency AFP on July 8.

The bodies “were found in the remains” of the facility, a fire brigade spokesman said, without giving further details. An explosion at the same factory in July 2023 killed three people.

Italian media said one victim was an employee of the factory in Rieti province, around 70 km north-east of Rome.

The second victim was a woman who was nearby when the blast happened, media reports said, adding that the blast occurred in an annex housing gunpowder.

Images released by the fire brigade showed the building entirely destroyed. AFP