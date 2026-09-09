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Two killed in explosion at hydroelectric plant in Switzerland

ZURICH, Sept 9 - Two workers were killed on Wednesday after an explosion at an old hydroelectric power plant in southern Switzerland, local authorities said.

The workplace accident occurred after a fire at the plant in the village of Piotta that engulfed the two men, who later died from their injuries, police in the canton of Ticino said.

One of the dead workers was a 55-year-old Swiss man; the other man is still being identified, police said.

The incident also caused extensive damage to the building, and the causes and exact circumstances are still under investigation, police said in a statement.

State broadcaster RSI said the old power plant is currently being renovated as part of plans to reconfigure the facility. REUTERS