2 killed and 8 wounded in Russian drone attack on Ukrainian city Odesa

KYIV - Two people were killed, eight wounded and six still missing after a Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa on March 2, the authorities said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a Telegram post, said: “Russia continues to fight civilians... One of the enemy drones hit a residential building in Odesa. Eighteen apartments were destroyed.”

In footage posted by Mr Zelensky, an apartment building can be seen with a chunk – several storeys tall – ripped out of it. Dozens of rescuers can be seen scrambling to cut through a sea of rubble on the ground.

Mr Zelensky said the drone was a Shahed, a large winged kamikaze drone supplied by Iran. Russia has launched several thousand of these throughout the war at targets deep inside Ukraine.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said work was ongoing to clear the rubble and that a man had been pulled out alive, having likely been in the basement at the time of the strike.

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne cited local prosecutors as saying six people were still unaccounted for. REUTERS